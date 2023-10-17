2 Reales 1782 M JD (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1782 with mark M JD. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1596 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (3)