Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1781 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place April 27, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
