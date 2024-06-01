2 Reales 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1781 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place April 27, 2016.

Сondition XF (7) VF (4) F (4)