Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1781 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1781 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1781 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1531 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place April 27, 2016.

Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1781 M PJ at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2012
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

