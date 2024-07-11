2 Reales 1775 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1775 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7514 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place April 9, 2019.

Сondition XF (3) VF (11) F (5)