Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1770 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1770 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint.
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
104 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
