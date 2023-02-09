Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1768 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1768 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1768 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1768
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1768 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1768 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1768 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1768 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1768 S CF at auction ibercoin - April 20, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date April 20, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1768 S CF at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2011
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1768 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1768 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

