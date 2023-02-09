2 Reales 1768 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1768 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 193 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Сondition XF (1) VF (3) F (5)