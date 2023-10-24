Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1766 S VC (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1766 with mark S VC. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1609 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 8, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search