2 Reales 1766 S VC (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1766 with mark S VC. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1609 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition VF (13) F (3)