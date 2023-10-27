Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1762 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3731 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place July 1, 2015.
Сondition
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
