2 Reales 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1762 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3731 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place July 1, 2015.

Сondition VF (14)