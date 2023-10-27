Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1762 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1762 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1762 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1762 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3731 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place July 1, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction HERVERA - February 26, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1762 S JV at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

