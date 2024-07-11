2 Reales 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1761 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (10) VF (39) F (5) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (17)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (4)

Coinhouse (1)

GGN (1)

Heritage (2)

HERVERA (5)

ibercoin (5)

Jesús Vico (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Rauch (1)

Soler y Llach (7)

Tauler & Fau (9)