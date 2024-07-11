Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1761 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 302 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
