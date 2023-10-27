2 Reales 1760 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1760 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

