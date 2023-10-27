Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1760 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1760 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 461 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
121 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date November 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
