2 Reales 1771 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1771 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition VF (17) F (2)