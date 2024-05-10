Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1770 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1770 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
