Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1770 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1770 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1770 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1770 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 220 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (17)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF20 NGC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1770 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

