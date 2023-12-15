Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1769 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1769 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
