2 Reales 1768 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1768 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
