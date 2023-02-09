2 Reales 1768 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1768 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 589 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.

Сondition VF (4) F (4)