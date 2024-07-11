Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1767 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1767
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1767 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
