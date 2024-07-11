2 Reales 1767 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1767 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1493 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place February 15, 2022.

Сondition VF (11) F (5) No grade (1)