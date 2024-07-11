Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1766 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1766 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1766 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1766 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1307 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.

Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction ibercoin - October 28, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1766 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 20, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
