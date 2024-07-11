Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1766 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1766
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1766 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1307 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place September 21, 2017.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
