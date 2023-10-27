2 Reales 1765 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1765 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) F (4)