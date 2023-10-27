Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1765 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1765 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1765 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1765 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1578 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1765 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1765 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1765 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1765 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1765 M PJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1765 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1765 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1765 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1765 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

