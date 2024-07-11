Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1763 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1763
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1763 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1482 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 9, 2021.
Сondition
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (7)
- Cayón (4)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
