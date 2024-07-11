2 Reales 1763 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1763 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1482 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 9, 2021.

Сondition XF (3) VF (8) F (3) Service NGC (1)