Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1763 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1763 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1763 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1763 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1482 sold at the Jean ELSEN & ses Fils s.a. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place December 9, 2021.

Сondition
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Reales 1763 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

