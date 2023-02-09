Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1762 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1762 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1762 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1762 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 22, 2020.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - September 22, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1762 M JP at auction Heritage - July 30, 2002
Seller Heritage
Date July 30, 2002
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search