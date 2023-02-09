Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1762 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1762 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 22, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
