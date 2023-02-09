2 Reales 1762 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1762 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 226 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place September 22, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3) VF (9) F (3)