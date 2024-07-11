Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1760 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1760 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1760 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (112) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1760 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (36)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (12)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Soler y Llach (18)
  • Tauler & Fau (12)
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Silicua Coins - April 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1760 M JP at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

