2 Reales 1760 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1760 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

