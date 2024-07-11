Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1760 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1760 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31081 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
