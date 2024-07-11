Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1759 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1759 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1759 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M JP at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M JP at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1759 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 2 Reales Numismatic auctions
