Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1759 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1759
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 214 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
