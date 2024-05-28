2 Reales 1759 M J (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

Сondition XF (1) VF (29) F (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (7)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (5)

Jesús Vico (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Soler y Llach (8)

Tauler & Fau (5)