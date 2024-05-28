Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1759 M J (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1759
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
