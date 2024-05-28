Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1759 M J (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Reales 1759 M J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Reales 1759 M J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1607 oz) 4,998 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1759 with mark M J. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1169 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Jesús Vico - November 24, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1759 M J at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

