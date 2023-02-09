Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1783 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1783
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1783 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place January 25, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search