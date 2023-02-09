Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1783 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1783 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1783 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1783 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place January 25, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
Spain 1 Real 1783 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1783 S CF at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1783 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 25, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 25, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1783 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1783 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

