1 Real 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1775 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
