Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1775 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1775 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1775 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1775 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1775 S CF at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1775 S CF at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1775 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1775 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1775 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

