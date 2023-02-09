1 Real 1775 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1775 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 566 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (7) F (1)