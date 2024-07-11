Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1788 M M - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1788 M M - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
1286 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction ibercoin - December 22, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Auction World - January 22, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date January 22, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Soler y Llach - July 1, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 1, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1788 M M at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

