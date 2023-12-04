Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1788 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1788 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1788 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1788 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1788 M DV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1788 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1788 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 M DV at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

