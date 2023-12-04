Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1788 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1788 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 175. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
