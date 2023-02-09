1 Real 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1787 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (1) F (2)