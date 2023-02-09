Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1787 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1787 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1787 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1787 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1787 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
12 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1787 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1787 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 1 Real 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

