Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1786 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1786 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1786
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1786 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1786 M DV at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1786 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1786 M DV at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1786 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1786 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1786 M DV at auction Cayón - May 9, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date May 9, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1786 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search