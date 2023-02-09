Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1786 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
