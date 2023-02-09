1 Real 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1786 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 63 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (5) F (2)