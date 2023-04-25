1 Real 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1785 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 24, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) F (2)