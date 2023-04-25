Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1785 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1785 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1785 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 594 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place April 24, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 1 Real 1785 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
354 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1785 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1785 M DV at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1785 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1785 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 27, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 27, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1785 M DV at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1785 M DV at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1785 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search