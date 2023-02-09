Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1782 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1782 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
134 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
