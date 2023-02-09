1 Real 1782 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1782 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (1)