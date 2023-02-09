Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1781 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place April 12, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
