Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1781 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1781 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1781 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place April 12, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 26, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1781 M PJ at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1781 M PJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1781 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1781 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

