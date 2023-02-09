1 Real 1781 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1781 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 403 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 170. Bidding took place April 12, 2023.

Сondition XF (1) VF (4) F (2)