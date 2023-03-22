Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1777 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3562 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
