Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1777 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1777 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1777 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1777
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1777 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3562 sold at the Baldwin's auction for GBP 260. Bidding took place September 24, 2015.

  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
Spain 1 Real 1777 M PJ at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Baldwin's - September 24, 2015
Seller Baldwin's
Date September 24, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1777 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

