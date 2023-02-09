Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1770 S CF (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1770 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.
Сondition
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
