Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1770 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1770 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1770 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1770 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1770 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

