Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1762 S VC (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1762
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1762 with mark S VC. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 326 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 111. Bidding took place February 5, 2019.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
