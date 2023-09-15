Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1761 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
