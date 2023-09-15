1 Real 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1761 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition XF (2) VF (12) F (2)