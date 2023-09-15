Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1761 S JV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1761 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1761 S JV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1761 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 418 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 125. Bidding took place December 11, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 30 USD
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Real 1761 S JV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1761 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

