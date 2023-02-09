Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1760 S JV (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1760
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1760 with mark S JV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 570 sold at the Monedalia.es auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place September 20, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
