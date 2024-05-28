1 Real 1771 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1771 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition XF (1) VF (6) F (4)