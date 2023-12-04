1 Real 1770 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1770 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 170. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition XF (2) VF (12) F (1)