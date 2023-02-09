Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1769 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1769 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1769 M PJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1769 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Real 1769 M PJ at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1769 M PJ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1769 M PJ at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1769 M PJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1769 M PJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Real 1769 M PJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price

