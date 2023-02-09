Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1769 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1769 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 95 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
343 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
