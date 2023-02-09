Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1768 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1768
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1768 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 94 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 85. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
