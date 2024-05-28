Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1765 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1765
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1765 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
