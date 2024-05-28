1 Real 1765 M PJ (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1765 with mark M PJ. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 537 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place May 27, 2024.

Сondition VF (12) F (1)