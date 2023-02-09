1 Real 1762 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1762 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 116. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition VF (6) F (1)