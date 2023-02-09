Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1762 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1762 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1762 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1762
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1762 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 558 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 116. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Real 1762 M JP at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1762 M JP at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1762 M JP at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1762 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1762 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

