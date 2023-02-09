Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1761 M JP (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,833)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1761
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1761 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 51. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
