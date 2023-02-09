Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1760 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1760 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1760 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: José A. Herrero, S.A.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1760
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1760 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 575 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
Spain 1 Real 1760 M JP at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1760 M JP at auction Cayón - June 23, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date June 23, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1760 M JP at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1760 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1760 M JP at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1760 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

