Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1759 M JP (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Real 1759 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Real 1759 M JP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,833)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0803 oz) 2,499 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1759
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1759 with mark M JP. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
Spain 1 Real 1759 M JP at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1759 M JP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 24 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1759 M JP at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Real 1759 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

