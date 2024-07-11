Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
12
