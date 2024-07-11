Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1788 S C (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1788 S C - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1788 with mark S C. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 247 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 380. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Soler y Llach - July 20, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Numismática Leilões - October 21, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date October 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 S C at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1/2 Real Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search