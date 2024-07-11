Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1783 S CF (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1783 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1783 S CF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1783
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1783 with mark S CF. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 523 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 40. Bidding took place July 11, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1783 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1783 S CF at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1783 S CF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

