1/2 Real 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,140. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.

