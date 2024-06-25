Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1788 M M (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1788 with mark M M. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 85 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,140. Bidding took place February 9, 2023.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
859 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
