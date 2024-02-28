Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1788 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1788 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1/2 Real 1788 M DV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1788 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction Cayón - February 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1788 M DV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

