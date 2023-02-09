1/2 Real 1786 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1786 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4392 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place October 28, 2015.

Сondition VF (5) F (3)