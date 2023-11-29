Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1785 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.
Seller St James’s
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
