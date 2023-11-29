1/2 Real 1785 M DV (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1785 with mark M DV. This silver coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 126 sold at the St James’s Auction auction for GBP 130. Bidding took place November 29, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) VF (7) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) Service NGC (1)